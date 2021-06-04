Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.97% of GP Strategies worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

GPX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57. GP Strategies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

