Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,438 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

