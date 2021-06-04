Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

