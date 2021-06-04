discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 820.03 ($10.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 750.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market cap of £733.57 million and a P/E ratio of 61.63. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.10 ($10.94).

DSCV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

