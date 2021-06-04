DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.98. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

