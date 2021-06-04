DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $38.49 on Friday, reaching $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,235,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

