Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $917,424.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 3,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.