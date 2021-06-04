Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

