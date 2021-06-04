Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% to $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,328. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

