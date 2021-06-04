Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 258.35 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

