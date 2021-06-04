Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $112,265.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.