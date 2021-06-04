Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

