Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $220,000. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 468.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $250.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

