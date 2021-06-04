Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after buying an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,150,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,783,000.

FALN opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

