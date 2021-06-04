Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.27 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

