Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.