Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 100,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

