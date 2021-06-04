Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 691 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,679.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

