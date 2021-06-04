DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Reduced by SherpaCapital LLC

SherpaCapital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726,810 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 57.3% of SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $39,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,246. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

