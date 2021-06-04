DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DKNG opened at $49.71 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

