Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.66.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.17 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

