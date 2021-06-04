Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.