DREP Price Hits $1.96 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00999200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.78 or 0.10403855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00093315 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.