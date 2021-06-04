Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412,904 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $54,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.67 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

