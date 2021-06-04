Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.81. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

