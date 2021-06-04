Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $39.48 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

