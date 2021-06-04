EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

MORF opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $2,407,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $1,174,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,427,021.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,547 shares of company stock valued at $31,024,657 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

