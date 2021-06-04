EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Lydall worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $650.85 million, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 3.04. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

