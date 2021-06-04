EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

