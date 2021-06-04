EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

