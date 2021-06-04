Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

