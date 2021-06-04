Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of EVM opened at $11.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
