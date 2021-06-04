Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.