EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 16,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,355. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

