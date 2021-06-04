Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.60)-$(0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.30.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

