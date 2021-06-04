Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.30.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

