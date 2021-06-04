Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

