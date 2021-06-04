Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.51. The company had a trading volume of 443,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,364. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0303799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

