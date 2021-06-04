Ellipsis (EPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.33 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $107.33 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

