Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $27.80. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $358.56 million, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 46.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital in the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

