ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.53 ($15.92).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €16.46 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.99.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.