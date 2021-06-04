Elrond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.74 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $64.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $98.43 or 0.00265332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.69 or 0.03055969 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,828,958 coins and its circulating supply is 17,569,565 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.