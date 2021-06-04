Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.96

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 11023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

