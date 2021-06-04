Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.96

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 11023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

