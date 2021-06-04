ENAV’s (EENNF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EENNF stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile
