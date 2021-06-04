Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,734,028 shares.The stock last traded at $38.86 and had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.