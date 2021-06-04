Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$6.30 Price Target at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$2.41 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,426,832. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,683. Insiders sold 190,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,687 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

