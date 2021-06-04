Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 25,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,166,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.