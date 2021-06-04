Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.20. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.