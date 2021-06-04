Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.